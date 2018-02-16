The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

MUSIC:

Taylor Dayne plays in the Wolf Den Saturday 8pm at Mohegan Sun. The event is Free. http://www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Don’t miss an evening of jazz with Diane Reeves Saturday 8:00 at the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts at UConn Storrs. http://www.jorgensen.uconn.edu

The Hartford Symphony Orchestra Masterworks Series: The Keys to Romance plays the Bushnell in Hartford Friday through Sunday. Tickets start at $38. http://www.hartfordsymphony.org or 860-987-5900.

THEATER:

Steve Martin and Martin Short offer An Evening to Forget at the Bushnell in Hartford Saturday 8:00. Tickets $89- $275. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

It might be the perfect Valentine’s weekend play “Love Letters” starring Tony & Lauren Dow at The Kate in Old Saybrook Sunday at 2 & 7pm. Tickets $38. 860-510-0453 or http://www.thekate.org

“Constellations” plays through February 22nd at Theaterworks, Hartford. Tickets $30-$70 PLUS $15 Students! 860-527-7838 or http://www.theaterworkshartford.org

“Intimate Apparel” continues at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through March 4th. Tickets $20-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“Murder on the Orient Express” is a murder mystery you won’t want to miss at Hartford Stage now through March 18th. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Pump Boys and Dinettes” is a Southern Fried Rock spectacular at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through March 17th. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

You might remember him from “Hanging with Mr. Cooper” Mark Curry comes to the Hartford Funny Bone Club Comedy Club in Manchester Friday and Saturday 7:30 & 10pm and Sunday 7pm. 860-432-8600 or http://www.hartfordfunnybone.com

EVENTS:

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with Lunarfest 2018 Saturday 10am to 5pm in New Haven. Start with the Lion dance 10am on Whitney Avenue. Don’t miss Handsome Dan (The Yale Mascot) in the parade. Starting at 1pm it’s activities including children’s arts and crafts, dance lessons, paper lantern making, cooking demonstrations, poetry and more! http://www.yalechina.org/lunarfest

Sip into the Connecticut Craft Beer Fest at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday starting at 4pm. Over 40 CT Breweries PLUS food available for purchase. General admission is $30. Desginated Drivers tickets are $15. http://www.beerfests.com

New England Black Wolves vs Colorado Mammoth in indoor LaCrosse Sunday 2pm at Mohegan Sun Arena. Tickets $23-$55. www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

UConn Womens Basketball vs. Temple Sunday 2pm at XL Center in Hartford. Tickets and info at Uconntickets.com

The World famous Harlem Globetrotters play XL Center in Hartford Saturday 2 & 7pm. Tickets $23 – $113. http://www.xlcenter.com or 877-522-8499

It’s your FINAL chance to check out the Holiday Train Show celebrating his 24th year at the Connecticut River Museum in Essex through Sunday. Open daily 10am to 5pm. Included in museum admission. 860-767-8269 or http://www.ctrivermuseum.org

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org