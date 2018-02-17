We’ve all seen the latest memes “everything you love has been replaced with cauliflower”. Its true, these days the hottest thing to do is use cauliflower for everything from pizza crust to a mashed potato replacement. Thing is, its really good if you do it right!

I’ve had a few cauliflower fails and its tough because lets face it, cauliflower isn’t the cheapest vegetable to buy! This recipe is super simple and I guarantee you you’ll have people asking where you got the recipe. Click here to check it out!