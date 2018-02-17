Photo Premiere Radio Network

Tonights Delilah dilemma is from a woman at a crossroad. She has been married for almost half a century to an alcoholic and she herself is a recovering alcoholic, and now she wants more out of life. She wants more out of life and she wants love.

Patricia, Here’s what I would counsel you to do. Run to al-anon. Find support from people who work the 12 steps, people like you who’s lives have been affected by the drinking of others. Because in al-anon you will not only find a better way to live, you will find serenity. You will find that you have the answers within yourself that you, and God together can figure all this out. Good for you for setting a boundary. Good for you for saying “I don’t want to live with active alcoholism ever again” good for you for that. And good for you for finding your own sobriety, now you need to find serenity, that still quite voice and I know you will, so good luck and god bless you

http://al-anon.org/

Click HERE for more Delilah Dilemmas

Delilah Requests 1-888-633-5452

Text:48484

http://www.delilah.com

Postal Address:

Delilah Show

4742 42nd Ave SW#1

Seattle , Washington 98116

Delilah Til Dawn

Weekends 7pm – 5am

Weekdays midnight – 5am