By Delilah
Photo Premiere Radio Network

Tonights Delilah dilemma is from a woman at a crossroad She has been married for almost half a century to an alcoholic and she herself is a recovering alcoholic, and now she wants more out of life.  She wants more out of life and she wants love. 

Patricia, Here’s what I would counsel you to do.  Run to al-anon.  Find support from people who work the 12 steps,  people like you who’s lives have been affected by the drinking of others.  Because in al-anon you will not only find a better way to live, you will find serenity.  You will find that you have the answers within yourself that you, and God together can figure all this out.  Good for you for setting a boundary.  Good for you for saying “I don’t want to live with active alcoholism ever again”  good for you for that.   And good for you for finding your own sobriety,  now you need to find serenity, that still quite voice and I know you will, so good luck and god bless you

http://al-anon.org/

Click HERE for more Delilah Dilemmas

Delilah Requests 1-888-633-5452
Text:48484
http://www.delilah.com

delilah signature logo1 Patricias Delilah Dilemma

 

 

 

 

Postal Address:

Delilah Show

4742 42nd Ave SW#1

Seattle , Washington 98116

WRCH Blue Background Logo copy

Delilah Til Dawn

Weekends 7pm – 5am

Weekdays midnight – 5am

 

rch logo opacity 425z284

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Celebrate Black History Month
Yeah It’s A Snow Day!

Listen Live