Dr. Kathleen Kennedy from St. Francis Hospital discussed Women’s Heart Health – February 2018

February is Women’s Heart Health Month

Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year, killing approximately one woman every 80 seconds.The Women’s Heart Program at Saint Francis provides Cardiac risk assessment and cardiovascular disease risk reduction education free of charge to any woman over the age of 18 years.

Since started in 2006 is has served over 10,000 women.

The Women’s Heart Program is unique and provides health care professionals (Cardiologist, Exercise Physiologist, Registered Nurse and Registered Dietician) who come into the community to help reduce the risk of heart disease in women.

Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center is the proud winner of the Women’s Choice Award and has been named as one of America’s Best Hospitals for Heart Care!

Heart Health Spotlite