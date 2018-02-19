Photo: Mike Strasinger/ AdMedia/Sipa USA Today

News has it that Jason Mraz will embark on a North American summer tour in Cleveland, with a swing through Connecticut on August 4th at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Good Vibes tour! Tickets went on sale Friday, February 16th on Ticketmaster.com, and are also available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office. Jason just finished up with the Broadway run of Waitress , and will do some solo acoustic shows into March. Jason just announced that his first album, Waiting For My Rocket To Come has been produced on Vinyl, so you “purists” can pick up a copy . ( you can get it in Orange too. HERE is the link) Here is a look back to 2002.

