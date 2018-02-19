I hope you are enjoying the long Presidents’ Day weekend and the music Lite 100.5 WRCH is playing helps you relax and make the most of it.

Thankfully, love and romance continues to renew itself, grow and thrive. Here is some of what friends, lovers and listeners continue to share with us every weeknight from 8 until midnight.

Congratulations to Jerry and Jen of Newtown who celebrated the 20th Anniversary of their first date with a PillowTalk dedication this week. They met at a Manchester restaurant both of them frequented. They are so proud of their two children, Emilia and Trey who by the way found out on the same night that the whole family is planning a trip to Disney! Jerry asked for a Willie Nelson song.

Kate in West Haven reached out to her husband Dan at work in Stamford with a Billy Joel song. She wanted Dan and everyone to know that every day is Valentine’s Day with Dan and she loves and appreciates him very much.

Out of the blue came a PillowTalk request from Gerry in Wethersfield for a song she just had to hear by Double.