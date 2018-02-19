(Photo by Olivier Douliery/Sipa USA)

Psychology researchers Henry L. Roediger and K. Andrew DeSoto gave adults ages 18-64 a blank piece of paper, and asked them to write down the names of as many presidents as they could remember in five minutes, and the order in which they served. For the most part, people could recall the first five presidents and the five most recent presidents.

94% remembered that George Washington was the first president.

was the first president. Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy (both of whom were assassinated) also did well, remembered by 88% and 83% of the participants.

and (both of whom were assassinated) also did well, remembered by 88% and 83% of the participants. 60% recalled Franklin Delano Roosevelt , who served for four terms.

, who served for four terms. 82% of participants also remembered Richard Nixon, who resigned.

The 19th century produced the least remembered presidents; other than Lincoln.

Chester A. Arthur was the worst-remembered president, with only 6.7% of participants being able to recall him.

was the worst-remembered president, with only 6.7% of participants being able to recall him. followed by Franklin Pierce (7.1%)

(7.1%) and Millard Fillmore (8.2%)

The results of the study were published in the journal Science.