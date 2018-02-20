we can help concept on chalkboard

Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc. is made up of the state’s 18 domestic violence agencies. Help is available to victims 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Services are free and include toll-free hotline, safety through shelter, counseling and support groups, and even help to get a restraining order. If you or someone you know needs support, call the statewide free and confidential hotlines at 888-774-2900 (English) or 844-831-9200 (Español) www.ctcadv.org