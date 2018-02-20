An interesting thing I see regularly in my office…when dysfunctional parents are unable to work productively in the best interest of their children at least one kid steps up into a parenting role. Or at least they try. Kids need parents to be in charge (even when they outwardly object) or their world becomes unsafe.

It appears that this is what is happening in our country. Our parents …the government…are so focused on hating and disagreeing with each other they cannot take care of their kids…the rest of us.

I, like so many of you, was horrified when I heard about yet another school shooting in Florida. 17 dead, more injured and so many more left to deal with horrific images and the loss of children, family members and friends. I have written about the American Psychological Association’s pamphlets on how to talk to your kids after a mass shooting. I never want to have to do the again. And yet here we are again. But my sadness or yours does not save lives.

I have heard so many opinions about what to do…get rid of all guns, increase funding for mental health. Everyone is upset. I doubt that any of our politicians would say they want to see more shootings. Parents never want to see kids die. But it is time for all the sympathy talking to end and be replaced by actions. We must make sure our leaders know that sympathy does not save lives. But our actions can.

First it is important to know that most mentally ill people are not violent. Nor, are all gun owners. But there are certainly combinations that do not go well together. Since the grown-ups in charge can’t seem to figure this out, kids are beginning to try. They aren’t old enough to vote but they are working to make their voices heard. Students are organizing a national demonstration to take place on March 24, 2018. They could probably come up with a good solution to this problem. They understand that to solve problems we need to talk to each other, look at the facts and make decisions. It is not about being politically correct. It is about common sense and the precious lives of our students and faculty.

So I ask everyone to try to think of a way to let your politicians know that you want them to be an active part of solving the problem. This problem isn’t even all that difficult if egos and politics were put aside.

So, although I send my heartfelt prayers to everyone who’s lives are forever changed by the Parkland, Florida shooting, I also pledge to all of you that I will do my best to become part of the solution. I will not scream and yell and denigrate people. I will listen thoughtfully and hope my voice will also be heard so that as a nation we can demonstrate that we really do love our kids and will do whatever it takes to protect them. We may have to give up some rights, we may not all be able to do whatever we want, but privilege comes with responsibility. So lets of begin a new way of living in our collective family…with love, respect and commitment to work together to keep our children and schools safe.