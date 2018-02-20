(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Sounds bizarre, right? Almost a little Dr. Frankenstein-ish. However, scientists are currently working on growing human organs inside sheep, that could then be used for transplant purposes.

20 people die everyday while waiting for a transplant. There are close to 100,000 people currently in need, and a new person is added to the national waiting list every 10 minutes.

Researchers Hiro Nakauchi from Stanford University and Pablo Ross from the University of California spoke at the annual American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) meeting in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

The scientists introduced adult human stem cells into early-stage sheep embryos. Then they returned those cells to the sheep, where they grew for three more weeks. About one in every 10,000 cells in the sheep embryos is human. For this process to be successful, Ross said, the embryos would need about 1 percent of the cells to be human. Adding that the greatest concern would be the potential for rejection.