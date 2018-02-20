Emilio estimates that he drove by Donna’s house about 50 times after he moved to Queens. He was eighteen and on his way to work on his motorcycle. Donna was just a little bit younger. One day when she in front of her home talking with her girlfriends, Emilio waved.

This time Donna smiled and waved back… and then ran into her house. Emilio stopped knocked on the door and introduced himself. That was over 38 years ago. Emilio’s job has taken him to Massachusetts , quite a distance from his now wife, Donna in New York.

Thanks to a call from Emilio, PillowTalk is keeping them connected. Emilio loves Donna with all his heart. He will always love her every day of his life. He thanks her for being the best wife in the world to him.