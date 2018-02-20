Freckles is the sweetest and happiest dog ever! She has an amazing personality and is super smart to boot. She even has a circus trick that she uses to attract attention-she circles on her hind legs! She adores her people, playing with toys, and of course, eating food. She would prefer to be the only pet in her forever home because sharing is not her strong suit – but she’s wonderful with children and is an absolute love! She is around 7 years old and weighs in at 37 lbs and is likely some kind of Beagle mix. If you would like to learn more about this gem, call Our Companions Animal Rescue at 860-242-9999 x302 or e-mail daryl@ourcompanions.org