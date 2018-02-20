By Mary Scanlon

Microchips are everywhere today, and I mean everywhere…They’re not just in your computer or your cell phone.Today they’re putting microchips in cars, watches, thermostats, refrigerators and even your dog! They’re finding more uses for them all the time
That means there’s demand for more and more microchips all the time…Of course, that’s great news for the companies that make microchips
More demand for the equipment and technology chipmakers need means great news for Connecticut!!!!

AND

And now, some trivia. The bald eagle is best known as the national emblem of the United States of America, but did you know that up to one hundred eagles winter right here in Connecticut?
From December to early March, bald eagles come to Connecticut looking for open water in which to feed when the land and waters further north become frozen. The number of wintering eagles in Connecticut has been increasing slowly, depending on the severity of each winter.

