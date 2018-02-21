(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

As with most things in life, moderation is the key. Same goes for the latest findings conducted by The 90+ Study.

Begun in 2003, The 90+ Study started surveying the oldest of the old to find out just what they were doing to make it to such a lofty number. Participants of The 90+ Study are visited every six months by researchers who perform neurological and neuropsychological tests. Researchers at the Clinic for Aging Research and Education (CARE), located in Laguna Woods, California obtain information about diet, activities, medical history, medications and other factors. Among their findings:

People who drank moderate amounts of alcohol or coffee lived longer than those who abstained.

People who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than normal or underweight people did.

Over 40% of people aged 90 and older suffer from dementia while almost 80% are disabled. Both are more common in women than men.

That doesn’t mean exercise isn’t important, too. Regular exercise and spending time practicing a hobby were also associated with living for longer. Those who spent two hours a day on a hobby were 21 percent less likely to pass away prematurely, while 15 to 45 minutes of daily physical activity also reduced their risk of an early death by 11 percent.