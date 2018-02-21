I love it when listeners come out of a local event. They call PillowTalk all excited and want to dedicate a song based on what or who they have just seen. Donna from Bristol called me last night having just left the Bushnell in downtown Hartford. She was on a natural high having just taken in The Bodyguard which is at the Bushnell through February 25th. She told me she thought that “it was fantastic.”

Unfortunately, she had to leave her husband Lenny home as he was not feeling his best. She did however, most definitely want to dedicate a song from the show to her husband. We played one of the last songs in the show, I Wanna Dance With Somebody for Lenny. Donna and Lenny will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary on April 30th of this year. Donna wants Lenny to know how much she loves him and she hopes to have at least 30 more years together with him.