By Joan Dylan

This is our beagle Shiloh.  Shi  turned 12 in December and although she has slowed down a bit, our love for her keeps growing. Why, oh why didn’t anyone tell me you could love a dog so much? You see, I always had cats and loved them dearly, but this dog, this “little girl” as we call her, is really a great love of our life. She sleeps with us, hangs out on the couch, walks, goes on all the family trips, boats and even goes on the stand up paddle board. Celebrate your pets and post pics for us on our LITE 100.5 WRCH Facebook page.

