(Photo by Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS/Sipa USA)

Would you be comfortable handing your cell phone over to a police officer? That could be the future if a pilot program proves successful. No longer would it be necessary to carry your driver’s license in your wallet or purse.

While some people don’t like the idea of handing over their phone to anyone, not to mention someone in a position of authority, this new method does have some protections in place. A cyber security company is working on providing only the necessary information. For example, if you were trying to purchase alcohol, it would only show your picture and your date of birth.

Even the police wouldn’t have access to everything on your phone, just the info that would normally appear on your driver’s license. And, if all goes as planned, they wouldn’t even need to take your phone. They would just scan a bar code and have access to only the information they need.

The program is currently being tested in Colorado, Idaho, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Wyoming. If it works there, it may be rolled out in other states as well; possibly Connecticut.