(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

When drug kingpin Pablo Escobar was killed, no one foresaw that some of his animals would take over the Colombian countryside. But perhaps someone should have, because that’s exactly what has happened.

In the 1980’s, Escobar purchased four hippos from a zoo in California that he had smuggled into his ranch in South America. When the drug kingpin was gunned down in 1993, the hippos escaped. And, as animals do, began to multiply.

The crocs, lions and hyenas that prey upon young hippos in Africa, don’t exist in Colombia, so the population has thrived. There are now believed to be as many as forty hippos living unchecked and continuing to reproduce. An attempt to sterilize the herd was proven to be too costly.

While the animals are vegetarians, they are also quite dangerous. An average male weighs around 3,300 pounds and have been known to charge humans. In Africa, hippos are responsible for killing about 3,000 people each year.