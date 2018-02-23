(Photo Credit: Northeast Promos)

MUSIC:

Little Big Town visits Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets $39-$79. It’s an early St. Patrick’s Day with the Dropkick Murphys rock the Arena Saturday 7:30pm. Tickets $35. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Friday 8:30pm it’s Howard Jones – Solo, Songs & Stories at Infinity Hall in Hartford. Tickets $34-$54.

Saturday at 8pm enjoy Jim Messina and POCO also at Infinity Hall in Hartford! Tickets $69-$99. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

THEATER:

“The Bodyguard” plays the Bushnell in Hartford through Sunday. Tickets $43- $119. 860-987-5900 or http://www.bushnell.org

“Intimate Apparel” continues at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through March 4th. Tickets $20-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“Murder on the Orient Express” is a murder mystery you won’t want to miss at Hartford Stage now through March 18th. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Pump Boys and Dinettes” is a Southern Fried Rock spectacular at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through March 17th. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

EVENTS:

Spring arrives at the CT Convention Center Friday and Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. See gorgeous landscapes in full bloom with lush green grass and fragrant flowers constructed by some of the most talented landscape designers in Connecticut. The Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut, Inc., incorporates their Standard Flower Show on the exhibition floor. The Federations’ design & horticulture competition “Breath of Spring” features stunning design arrangements in unique themed settings. Learn from Gardening Experts with lectures. Browse through hundreds of exhibitors with everything you need (and some you don’t) for your yard! Tickets are $5 for children and $18 for Adults. http://www.ctflowershow.com

It’s Hartford Hockey Heritage Weekend with the Hartford Wolfpack! Join them Friday as they skate against the Hershey Bears at 7:15pm at XL Center in Hartford. Friday fans can enjoy $1 Hot Dogs and $2 beers. On Saturday they skate against the Providence Bruins at 7pm with the first 5000 fans will receive a Gordie Howe bobblehead. . Tickets start at $24. http://www.hartfordwolfpack.com

UConn Men’s Basketball vs. Memphis Tigers Sunday 4pm at Gampel Pavilion at UConn in Storrs. Tickets and info at Uconntickets.com

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org