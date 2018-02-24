Image :Premiere Radio Network

Today’s Delilah Dilemma is from somebody who lives with a cold, involved, emotionally unavailable person who continues to take when he continues to give…

Delilah: You get away from this situation before you lose your sanity. You have to forgive, because carrying around this bitterness will eat you alive, but you don’t have to stay and put up with this kind of nonsense. You are an adult, you have choices, start making healthy choices for yourself. Do not spend one more hour, one more day living in a situation with somebody who’s that hurtful. That would be my advice. Others will disagree vehemently but. that’s my advice. Good good luck and god bless you. D-

