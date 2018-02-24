Have I mentioned how much I love the pressure cooker? I still love my crock pot don’t get me wrong, but something about being able to put together a fantastic meal in a matter of minutes is a real life saver if you just didn’t have the energy to get it done the night before or that morning on the way out the door.

Admittedly I am a sucker for take out and this recipe brings that right home in about the same time as delivery might take! Make this with brown rice or cauliflower rice and you’ve cut the naughtiness down considerably too! Click here for the recipe!