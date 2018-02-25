We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work. Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

will have your morning news every 30 minutes. Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

checks the scoreboard. Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

will check on traffic. Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –

You’ll win a 4 pack of tickets to the 71st Annual Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show Friday through Sunday at the CT Convention Center.

7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Reverse Trivia Week (you ask Allan, Mike & Mary your trivia question)!

You’ll win a pair of tickets to the Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton coming to Tanglewood Monday, July 2nd!

You’ll also win Fresh, Never Frozen Fish & Chips from Big Y World Class Market!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new… Miracle Noodles & Rice… guilt free, zero calories, soy free, gluten free, cholesterol free, vegan and Made in the USA!

We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for a Song Secret after 8:00!

Thursday is Free Therapy Thursday with Dr. Elaine Ducharme after 8:00.

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, skilled nursing and rehabilitation!

We also select our FINAL winner of a Luxury Included Vacation for two to Beaches Resort Wednesday morning after 8am! Have you entered yet?!?!!

It’s going to be a great week!