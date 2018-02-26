By Allan Camp
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Calum Scott (Britains Got Talent 2015) is our artist of the week.  This British import was added “You Are The Reason” to the Pillowtalk playlist out of the box before even hitting top twenty.  Capital Records in their press release say, “’You Are The Reason’ started out as a song about something completely different than what it is now. It was originally written from a fragile place of anxiety and not knowing the cause of it”  Further noting, “how every relationship has difficult times but you stick with it because the love you fundamentally feel for the other person overrides everything else,” says Scott.

