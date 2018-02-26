Periodically I like to take the opportunity to share current research on a number of psychological topics. Each month, The Monitor on Psychology, a publication of the American Psychological Association includes a section that briefly discusses new and interesting research. Here are a few new findings:

Get Moving A study in General Hospital of Psychiatry found that mental health patients want to get more exercise. Based on a sample of 285 patients being treated for depression and anxiety at a mental health outpatient clinic, 80% said that physical activity helped improve their symptoms much of the time. However, fewer than half met the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions guideline of getting 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity. 85% said they wanted more physical activity but 52% said their moods limited their ability to exercise. Interestingly, only 37% reported that their mental health providers regularly discussed physical activity with them. So, if you are dealing with anxiety and/or depression and your mental health provider does not bring it up, ASK about how this might help you. Together you may be able to come up with a plan to include physical activity as part of your treatment program.

Self-Cyberbullying This is quite interesting and may surprise many. Up to one in 20 teens have cyberbullied themselves according to the Journal of Adolescent Health. In a sample of 5593 students aged 12-17, 7.1 % of boys and 5.3% of girls had anonymously posted a mean comment about themselves on-line. When asked why, boys were more likely to say it was a joke or a way to get attention. Girls were more likely to say it was because they were depressed or psychologically hurt. Clearly more research needs to be done on whether cyberbullying self-harm is linked to other forms of self-harm, such as cutting, as well was suicide risk.

Practice Makes Perfect Researchers reported in Child Development that at about the age of 6 kids start to understand that they can improve at a skill by practicing it. In that same study it was clear that 4 year olds just did not get the concept of practice. Helpful information for parents!

Mother-Infant Bonding Mothers who breastfeed their children longer tend to be more sensitive to those children’s emotional cues, even many years later, according to a report in Developmental Psychology. This is certainly an interesting finding. But it is important to stress that just because a mom does not breast feed at all or for a short time they can not be very sensitive to their child’s emotional needs.

And here is another very interesting finding:

More Marijuana = More Sex A study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine analyzed data from about 51,000 participants in the U.S. National Survey of Family Growth (average age about 30) and found that women who smoked pot daily had sex 7.1 times per month on average compared to 6 times per month, on average, for those who did not use marijuana. Men who used pot daily had sex 6.9 times per month compared to 5.6 times for non-users. The correlation held even after controlling for variables including age, other drug use and whether participants had children. HOWEVER, it is also important to remember that pot is still a drug that changes what goes on in the mind, sometimes with significant negative consequences. The long-term effects on the brain and body make marijuana a dangerous drug to a lot of people, leading to negative outcomes that don’t show until years later, especially related to memory.

