It was 40 years ago this month, that one of the biggest rock stars in the world showed up to play music with Jim Henson‘s puppets, when Elton John appeared on The Muppet Show.

For many kids it was their first exposure to the flamboyant performer. My mom had his album Caribou, so I was already familiar with some of his songs, but this was the first time I had seen him in motion. And what a sight it was!

Elton performed four of his biggest hits at the time, opening with Crocodile Rock, (which you can see below) featuring the Muppets’ house band Dr. Teeth and Electric Mayhem and a chorus of crocodiles. He also played “Bennie and the Jets,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” During the episode, the Muppets poke fun at John’s outrageous outfits, which even prompted one to ask why he “dresses like a stolen car.”

Other music stars would follow Elton’s lead by performing on the show, including Paul Simon, Alice Cooper, Kenny Rogers, Judy Collins, Linda Ronstadt and numerous others.