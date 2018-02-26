Ryan from Colchester was Kelly’s first boyfriend when they were teenagers. Their last date was a little over 20 years ago. They went to the movies to see the film Titantic which was released in 1997.

Fairly recently they found the profile of the other on an online dating app. They soon got together for their first date in 20 years. Ryan told me on the PillowTalk love lines that “It was great. We just picked right up where we left off.”

Thank you Ryan for sharing your story of good fortune. From talking with him, it sounds like he’s never been happier. PillowTalk wishes Ryan and Kelly the best as they go forward. We were more than happy to play one of the best by Celine Dion.