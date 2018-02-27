By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Although it won’t be available in the U.S. until next year. So, for now, you’ll just have to ride it out until the illness runs its course.

Just approved in Japan last Friday, the medication, called baloxavir marboxil (Xofluza), aims to stop the flu within one day, by blocking the virus’s ability to use the host cell for replication. That’s different from oseltamivir (Tamiflu), which blocks the virus’s neuraminidase enzyme, preventing its escape from the host cell.

Martin Howell Friede, head of the World Health Organization’s advisory on vaccines, told the Wall Street Journal, “This could be a breakthrough in the way that we treat influenza.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Win $1,000 CASH, Twelve Times a Day!
Celebrate Black History Month

Listen Live