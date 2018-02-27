Tonya and Scott from Winsted met 25 years ago when Tonya was about 16. They dated for a while. What usually happens with life and young love, happened to them. They broke up and went their separate ways.

About eight years ago they reestablished contact. They used to spend time together but not in a romantic sense. That changed when Tonya’s son got involved. Tonya shared her love story with me on PillowTalk on Tuesday night. She also shared the song she chose and the reason she chose it.

Tonya Tells Her Love Story