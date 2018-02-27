Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut is brought to you by

Connecticut is a key player in biomedical research and drug development. We have ground-breaking work being done at U-Conn, the Jackson Lab in Farmington and at Yale and to turn their research into new therapies and bring them to market, the scientists doing the research start companies.

Bioscience is big business – and saving lives – right here in Connecticut!!

AND

March is just two days away and that can only mean one thing: it’s maple season! In Connecticut, the traditional maple sugaring season extends from early February to late March, depending on the weather. Freezing nights and warm, sunny days are the best for sap production. Besides enjoying delicious Connecticut-made syrup and other yummy maple treats, you can visit Connecticut sugarhouses to see how these products are made. There are more than thirty sugarhouses throughout the state that are open to the public where you can tour and taste to your heart’s content.