Karen and Angel of Hartford have never been married. But they have been together for the last 12 years. They suddenly found each other on the second floor of their apartment complex.

One day just before the holidays, Angel spotted Karen in the hallway and asked her, “Where are you going?” She replied, “I’m spending the holidays with my family.” When she returned from her holiday family visit, Karen and Angel got together and have been together ever since.

Karen told me that they have a lot in common and see a lot of things from a similar perspective. She told me that their relationship is great and they very rarely have any disagreements.

On Wednesday night, Karen wanted to send all her love with all her heart to Angel with a PillowTalk dedication and request for Always And Forever. Watch this reminder of how great Luther Vandross really was.