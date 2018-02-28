Chance is an extra special 5-year-old mixed breed boy who is looking for an extra special home! Chance has an amazing, laid-back personality and is a low-maintenance dude. He began to go blind due to a degenerative condition that was diagnosed a few years ago and has completely lost his eyesight in recent years. His lack of eyesight makes him a bit uncomfortable with loud noises and sudden movements, both of which are characteristics of kids! So, though he is very loved by his current family, this special boy needs to find an adult-only home to live out his days. Chance is incredibly sweet happily greets people with sniffs, licks, and head butts before accepting lots of pets and scratches. Though he is not a fan of other dogs, he can tolerate them from a distance and is great walking on the leash. Chance is truly a wonderful dog looking for a calm, quiet home who can understand his special needs and give him all the love in the world! For more info, please reach out to us directly at 860-242-9999 x302 or megan@ourcompanions.org