By Chuck Taylor
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chances are pretty good that when you go out for dinner and order a drink, you’re not thinking about the bacteria-laden ice that will be dumped into your glass. But perhaps you should!

A study recently published in the medical journal Springer examined the types of bacteria that can survive in ice. They discovered 31 species of bacteria in bar ice. The type of bacteria known to cause skin and lung infections, staph infections, food poisoning symptoms, even pneumonia and meningitis.

You might think that a nice stiff drink would kill all those germs. Not so. The cold temperature of the ice didn’t do the trick, nor did vodka. Coca-cola killed a few of them. But whiskey killed every single one!

Researchers say in most cases, you won’t get sick. In fact, you’ve probably been ingesting those pesky bacteria your whole adult life. But if you want to play it safe, next time order a whiskey.

