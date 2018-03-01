Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Dolly Parton achieved something this week that she is extremely proud of; and rightfully so. She donated her 100 millionth book!

Parton is the founder of Imagination Library, a nonprofit that started out donating books in Sevier County, Tennessee, and grew into a million-book-a-month operation. Families can sign up to receive one book per month from birth to kindergarten. And this past Tuesday, she donated her organization’s 100 millionth book to the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C.

Her dad, Robert Lee Parton, Sr., who died in 2000, was extremely proud of his daughter’s philanthropy. He never attended school and never learned to read or write. In fact, the only book in Dolly’s childhood home was the Bible. So she started Imagination Library in 1995, as was a way to honor her father.