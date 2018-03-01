PillowTalk just may have saved this relationship on Thursday night. Angie from Manchester called me and asked to dedicate a song to her special someone. They had been together for about a year and had just broken up within the last month or so. She told me even though it had only been a year, they still had a history.

I did the dedication on the air. Apparently he was listening because he called her and heard what I had said in the dedication. Angie called me back after I did the dedication initially and told me a little more about what was going on.

She told me that sometimes people make mistakes and that she realizes that she had made a mistake. She really wanted a second chance with the special someone she made the dedication for. When I did my recap of songs on the air, I added what she had told me when she called back. I hope he got the message. I hope he realizes that she wants a second chance. Everybody deserves a second chance.

Good luck, Angie and your special someone. I’m glad that we possibly helped put your relationship back together. Angie loves Bon Jovi. So, we played one of her favorites.