Netflix is going to be fired up this frozen March weekend and I know just the show that’s back and I cannot wait to catch up with: Grace and Frankie

A perfect award-winning performance is turned in each episode by Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. They are hysterical, execute perfect timing with emotional verve ! I adore it and feel like I am catching up with girlfriends I haven’t seen in awhile when I watch. Season 3 was just released on Netflix as Of Jan. 19th.

Enjoy