A great love story of apparent synchronicity for Carmen from Bristol from Ron in Wallingford. They met through mutual friends two years ago. A year went by before they ran into each other again. This time Carmen had a birthday cake in a box in hand because it was her birthday. Come to find out Ron and Carmen have the same birth date. November 21st. They have been together ever since. Ron is so thrilled that he found her. Celine Dion’s version of At Last is his choice for the woman he loves.

Scott is a long time PillowTalk listener and makes his living driving on the road. With the storm on Friday and the winds that closed bridges forcing drivers to take the long way, Scott sought relief by contacting PillowTalk to reach out to Laurie the woman he loves. He wanted her to know that he will she her on Sunday and he loves her very much. Circle Of Life by Elton John is the song PillowTalk was proud to deliver for Scott.

Arnold from Ellington listens to PillowTalk regularly and wanted to hear a song by Don Henley and Patty Smyth.