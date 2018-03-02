(Photo by Shawn Thew/Sipa USA)

The Louisiana State Penitentiary, known as Angola, is America‘s largest maximum-security prison located in the delta of the Mississippi River. In a small woodworking shop on the grounds of the prison, 3 inmates constructed the casket that the Reverend Billy Graham was laid to rest in, at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina today (Friday, March 2, 2018).

A decade before Graham’s ministry reached Angola, the prison was considered one of the toughest and bloodiest in the country. Burl Cain, a new warden hired in 1995, is credited with expanding Angola’s education and work training programs. His “moral rehabilitation” philosophy called for inmates to work unless they were physically unable and to practice spirituality or religion.

The Graham family has donated more than $200,000 to help build chapels and support prison ministry at Angola. While the prison had hoped to host Billy Graham, the evangelist was never able to make the trip. His son Franklin, though, visited several times. As did his daughter Ruth. During a tour of Angola in 2005, Franklin Graham visited the woodworking shop, where he was moved by the simple dignity of the caskets and the inmates’ care in building them. Franklin said his father was a “simple man with a simple message,” and would want to be laid to rest in a simple casket.

Franklin Graham asked Cain to have Angola carpenters make a casket for his mother, Ruth Bell Graham, and his father, and to burn the builders’ names into the wood. The cost: $215 each. He declined the warden’s offer to use a higher-grade wood.