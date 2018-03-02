By Jim Brickman

This week on the Jim Brickman Show, Here’s to a Happy Healthy March.  Jim and the crew invite MMA Fighter Cat Zingano who will tell you how to get in fighting shape without ever taking a punch.  Olympian Dorothy Hamill will visit and just in time for the Oscars, you will find out what is in those special gift bags that all the celebrities get.  The Jim Brickman Show, Saturday from 6 till 10am on the air and on line at wrch.com.

Here is this weeks Brickman Bonus Video.  The Album HOME.

 

 

