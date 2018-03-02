The Weekend According to Mike is brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation

MUSIC:

Kid Rock visits Mohegan Sun Arena Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets $75-$145. O-Town plays in the Wolf Den Friday 8pm. This show is Free. http://www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Friday 8pm it’s Weird Al Yankovic in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $60. In the Grand Theater it’s Foreigner Friday at 8:00. Tickets $30-$45. www.Foxwoods.com or 1-800-200-2882

Lyle Lovett & Shawn Colvin come to the Warner Theater in Torrington Friday 8pm. Tickets $32-$72. 860-489-7180 or http://www.warnertheater.org

Broadway’s Rock of Ages Band comes to the Palace Theater in Waterbury playing the Rock hits you love! Tickets $37-$55. 203-346-2000 or palacetheaterct.org

THEATER:

“Intimate Apparel” continues at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through March Sunday. Tickets $20-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

“Murder on the Orient Express” is a murder mystery you won’t want to miss at Hartford Stage now through March 25th. 860-527-5151 or http://www.hartfordstage.org

“Pump Boys and Dinettes” is a Southern Fried Rock spectacular at the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through March 17th. Tickets $30. http://www.ctcabaret.com or 860-829-1248.

“Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes” plays the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport Friday 7pm, Saturday 11am, 3 & 7pm and Sunday 12 & 4pm. Iron Man, Spider-man, Captain America, the Hulk and Black Widow scheduled to appear! Tickets $18-$131. 203-345-2300 or http://www.websterbankarena.com

“Sesame Street Live! Let’s Party” brings fun to the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Saturday at 1 & 6pm and Sunday at 10am and 3:30pm. Tickets $15-$110. 800-745-3000 or http://www.ticketmaster.com

EVENTS:

Don’t miss the 71st Annual Home & Remodeling Show at the CT Convention Center Friday 3 to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 8pm and Sunday 10am to 5pm. Meet with hundreds of vendors. Get great ideas for lighting, kitchen and bath design, tile and more! Tickets $12, Seniors and Military $9 and Children under 16 are free. www.cthomeshow.com

Great Women’s Basketball fills Mohegan Sun Arena beginning Saturday with the American Athletic Championship Tournament. See UConn battle Tulsa, South Florida and other opponents. www.mohegansun.com or 860-226-7711

Women Take Flight is the subject of a Saturday with the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks. Celebrate women’s contributions to aerospace history with hands on activities and special events including meet and greets with women pilots, engineers and more! Tickets $10-$15. 860-623-3305 or http://www.neam.org

Celebrate Oscar night locally at The Kate in Old Saybrook http://www.theate.org or at Spotlite Theatre in Hartford http://www.aids-ct.org

Hockey with the Hartford Wolfpack Saturday at 3pm for Military Appreciation Day with a dog tag giveaway and on Sunday at 3pm it’s a Family Value Day with 4 tickets, 4 Hot Dogs and 4 sodas for just $40. www.hartfordwolfpack.com

Check out the Train Show at Cheshire High School presented by the Cheshire Band Association Sunday 10am to 3pm. 3 rooms are up to Full Steam! Admission is $7. Children under 10 are free.

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org