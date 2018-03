Calum Scott WRCH Featured ArtistA 2015 contestant on Britain's Got Talent Has A Big Hit Coming up with this song.

$300K Workday PaydayGet all the details on how you can enter for the chance to win $1,000 cash every weekday, TWELVE times a day!

Barbra Streisand Reveals That She Cloned Her Dog - TwiceStreisand's dogs Miss Violet and Miss Scarlett were both cloned from her late Coton du Tulear Samantha.

This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!We have a great week planned for you! News, Traffic Weather and prizes! Read all about it!

Bob Cox' WeatherSnow and rain in the forecast for most of the weekend. Depending on where you are you could see either one! Check out your forecast right here!

Amanda's Delilah DilemmaAmanda has a friend she talks to everyday who has a crush on her, only she's not “Crushing” back. She doesn't feel an attraction and says I don't want to hurt him because I know he has been hurt in the past" Click for Delilah's advice.

Our Companions Pet of the Week - Chance!"Take a Chance. Take a Chance. Take a Chance."

Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz BrunchWe'll also have a chance for you to win tickets to see Pieces Of A Dream coming to the Lyman Center on the campus of SCSU on March 24th.

Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour OpenersCamila Cabello and Charli XCX will be joining when the tour gets underway May 8.

Kelly Clarkson Recalls the Pivotal Moment a Stranger Changed Her LifeClarkson's version of a Mariah Carey song as a kid was all a mystery man needed to hear to know she was destined to be a star.