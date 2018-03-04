In order to combat Connecticut’s growing heroin crisis, the Governor’s Prevention Partnership wants to get to the root of the problem. The organization has launched the “Mind Your Meds” initiative to reduce opioid use. Today’s guest on Spotlite is Jill Spineti, President and CEO of the Governor’s Prevention Partnership, and Peter Helms, a person in recovery, who wants to help others avoid addiction.

Local municipalities now have, or will soon have, medication drop boxes. These boxes are secured in the lobby of the police department, and are accessible anytime the department is open. No questions asked, just drop the unwanted medications in and they will be safely and securely destroyed.

