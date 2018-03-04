We will keep you company all weekend long with the best lite rock. Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!
- Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.
- Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.
- Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.
- Mark Christopher will check on traffic.
- Bob Cox from the WRCH Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.
7:40 Show Me the Goodies – Savory Magazine Week
You’ll win a $50 gift card to Stop & Shop courtesy of Savory Magazine – the March issue “12 Ways to Cook An Egg” is now available in stores and on-line!
You’ll also win a pair of tickets to a great Summer Concert… Pentatonix coming to the Xfinity Theater in Hartford Sunday, August 26th!
(Value: gift card $50 + tickets $100 = $150)
You’ll also play our own in studio version of Deal or No Deal and pick a case with an additional prize!
Tuesday at 6:40 it’s #TryItTuesday where Allan, Mike & Mary are the guinea pigs so you don’t have to! And don’t miss Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut after 8:00 brought to you by Vernon Manor!
Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!
Thursday Susan Linker from Our Companions will be our guest.
Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45 brought to you by TouchPoints, Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation!
Don’t miss a chance to win $1,000 twelve times every weekday with the $300K Workday Payday on Lite 100.5 WRCH. CLICK HERE for more info!
