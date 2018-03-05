Anthony was Paula’s mail carrier for years in Milford. Both of them were married to other people at the time, but as time went on both marriages wouldn’t last. Years later Paula was having dinner one night at Steak & Ale in Milford. A man sitting across the room winked at her, she smiled back.

Later, she walked over to the gentleman who winked and asked him, “Where do I know you from?” He asked her if she lived at an address in a certain neighborhood in Hamden for six years. Surprised, she responded “Yes, how do you know?” He said, ” I’m your mailman.” It was Anthony, her mailman. Anthony went home and did a little detective work and came up with her phone number. He called her the next day and asked her out on a date.

That was in November of 1981. Paula and Anthony have been married for 35 years. On the way back from the UConn women’s basketball game, they called PillowTalk and requested their wedding song. by Foreigner.