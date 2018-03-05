Talk about an early start. Max Schneider, has been a dancer and singer on Broadway, a model and he is the the guy who played Zander Robbins on Nickelodeon “How To Rock” with Cymphonique Miller back in 2012. His new song “Lights Down Low” is beautiful and it is inspired by his long time girlfriend and now wife( who have been secretly married for 6 months). They were introduced by a mutual friend he says in his Instagram account. He says he proposed in the same place they had their first date, only difference was this time, he brought a Harp player with him to class it up a bit. It worked. For more on MAX and his music check out his Bio. Click HERE to check it out.

Max Schneider personal website www.maxhellskitchen.com