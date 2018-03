Just read a cool article on Life Hacker with several tips on pro longing the life of your batteries. We need them for everything today and if you want them to last longer ( who doesn’t?) check out a few tips here:

1. Do not let them get too hot or cold remember there are chemicals in that battery.

2. Never let your batteries get below 20% it ages the battery when it has to keep charging from a low level.

Get the full article and very easy tips here.