(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Your children may soon be building their next LEGO masterpieces with LEGOS made from sugarcane!

The sugarcane will be transformed into a durable plastic, identical to the LEGO pieces you probably played with as a kid. The sugarcane itself will be sourced following guidelines set by the Bioplastic Feedstock Alliance (BFA) and the Bonsucro Chain of Custody.

“At the LEGO Group we want to make a positive impact on the world around us and are working hard to make great play products for children using sustainable materials. We are proud that the first LEGO elements made from sustainably sourced plastic are in production and will be in LEGO boxes this year. This is a great first step in our ambitious commitment of making all LEGO bricks using sustainable materials,” said Tim Brooks, Vice President, Environmental Responsibility at the LEGO Group.

The company says this is just the first step in their plan to use sustainable materials in all their core products and packaging by 2030.