By Scott T. Sterling

Sia has a brand new look.

The pop star has debuted a wildly curly new wig in her new commercial for Google Assistant.

The humorous clip finds Sia mentally going through her to-do list (as heard in voice-over), while her assistants diligently go about putting together her outfit.

As Sia thinks about getting her dedicated assistants flowers, she realizes that she can’t ask them to buy flowers for themselves.

“Yeah, it’s not really a gift then, it’s a job,” she ponders to herself.

And that’s where Google Assistant comes in.

Watch the very funny clip below.