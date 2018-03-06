(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

It wasn’t that long ago that we used to say “well, you can always flip burgers” if your career path took an unexpected turn. That won’t likely be an option for the next generation.

A California fast food restaurant has replaced its grill cook with a $60,000 burger-flipping robot named “Flippy,” which uses artificial intelligence to prepare the perfect burger; and never asks for a raise.

CaliBurger has been collaborating with Miso Robotics for years, and intends to introduce robots in other locations soon. The robot was installed in an effort to reduce costs, increase safety and ensure consistency in quality. They also say it will reduce time spent training new line cooks.