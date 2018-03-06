By Mary Scanlon

We’ve talked before about the big jump in manufacturing employment in twenty-seventeen. Well, it looks like that trend is continuing this year
We know Pratt and Whitney and Electric Boat are hiring but, so are lots of smaller and mid-sized companies
We’ll tell you about two examples!

AND

And some more great news:
• Did you know there’s a new film festival coming to Connecticut?
• Or, that state parks are now free to Connecticut residents with a valid state license plate?
• Or, that Connecticut’s dining scene is booming with new hot spots?

We will get you brought up to speed!

