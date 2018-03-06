By Dean Richards

Felicia and Bob from Waterbury have been related to each other for about 50 years. That relationship changed significantly two years ago when Felicia lost her husband. They used to be sister-in-law and brother-in-law. They called PillowTalk to make a request and I found them to be full of fun and very happy with each other.

Listen to my conversation with them them as they share their story about how their relationship has evolved. At the end of it all they wanted to hear a song by Kenny Rogers.

You’ll hear what was on the air plus my extended conversation with them off the air. Enjoy!

